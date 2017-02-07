Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fitzgerald won't say whether Garda Commissioner will step aside during whistleblower inquiry

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 01:11 pm

Update: 3pm.: The Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has confirmed that a commission of investigation into the Garda whistleblower claims will be led by Supreme Court judge Peter Charlton.

Minister Fitzgerald confirmed she has accepted the recommendations and terms of reference for the inquiry in full as suggested by retired judge Iarfhlaith O'Neill, who carried out a scoping inquiry.

She has refused to say whether Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan or any other senior officer will be asked to step aside while the inquiry takes place.

The Tánaiste said she is restricted on what she can say by the whistleblowers legislation.

“These are allegations, there is no prima facie case against anyone,” she said today. “What I will be doing is laying before the house a draft order establishing the commission of investigation.

“The judge has recommended that this is the way forward. I will be accepting his recommendations in full and his terms of reference in full. I will be publishing the parts of the report that I'm in a position to publish tomorrow.”

Earlier: A full commission of investigation is to be set up into allegations of a smear campaign against two Garda whistleblowers.

The inquiry has been agreed following a report by a retired High Court judge Iarfhlaith O'Neill (pictured) which was presented at Cabinet today.

It is understood that the report - which hasn't been published - recommends further examination of the claims.

Last October, the retired High Court judge was asked to investigate claims from Superintendent David Taylor that he and others had been told by senior Garda management to orchestrate a campaign to undermine whistleblower Superintendent Maurice McCabe and others.

The claims, which Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and other senior managers have rejected, relate to repeated leaks of rumours surrounding Sgt McCabe’s personal and professional life, an issue Sgt Taylor said he was asked to organise as then-head of the garda press office.

In early December, Mr Justice O Neill provided a report on the controversy to Ms Fitzgerald which is understood to have recommended a commission of investigation be set up to examine the matter further.

