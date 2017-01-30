Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fishing trawler crew rescued off Dublin coast

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:32 am

Five crew from a fishing trawler have been rescued off the coast of Dublin.

The coastguard was called to the scene just off Ballbriggin at 5.30am this morning - when it is believed the 12 metre vessel's propeller had become entangled in something in the water.

Skerries, Clogherhead and Howth lifeboats along with the Rescue 116 helicopter - were all dispatched to the scene and the men taken off the boat.

Efforts are now underway to salvage the vessel which has been taking on water.

All five are said to be unharmed following the incident.

