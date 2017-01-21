Home»Breaking News»ireland

First poll of 2017 brings good news for Fianna Fáil

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 09:00 pm

Fianna Fáil have opened up a six-point lead on Fine Gael in the first opinion poll of the year.

The poll by 'Behaviour and Attitudes' also sees a major rise in support for unaligned independents.

The first poll of 2017 shows Fianna Fáil unchanged on 29%, but with Fine Gael down three points to 23%.

That is around level where Fine Gael were immediately before the Budget last October, when Fianna Fáil held a lead of 7%.

Sinn Féin are on 17%, down 2%, while AAA/PBP are up 1% to 5% - level with Labour who are unchanged.

The Independent Alliance is down two points to 3%, level with the Greens, with the Social Democrats on 1% and Renua failing to register.

The biggest winners of this poll are unaligned independents, up 6% to 15% - their highest level of support in several years.

That is also reflected in the satisfaction ratings of the Government and party leaders, with satisfaction either unchanged or down across the board, according to The Sunday Times.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí hunt for two men after woman injured in jewellery shop robbery

Gerry Adams: Brexit will 'destroy' Good Friday Agreement

Former DUP Health Minister reveals four family members run boilers under RHI scheme

Gardaí: €37.5m cannabis seizure 'a great result'


Today's Stories

Mother to lose her home over mortgage difficulties

€18k in wired cash receipts found at brothel

Limerick man found guilty of assaulting boy, 11, at holiday home

Cleaner has damages award reduced

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

Louise O'Neill: It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 