Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fine Gael Senator defends his party against taunts of being a 'landlord's party'

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 01:03 pm

A Fine Gael senator, who is also a landlord, has denied that his party is a "landlord's party".

Paudie Coffey made the comments as the Seanad began debating the government's proposed system of rent caps.

The fate of the caps lies in the hands of independent senators, who will hold the balance of power in the votes later today.

Senator Paudie Coffey (pictured) - who himself is a landlord in his native Waterford - denies Fine Gael has vested interests for landlords: "I want to say it has been charged against my party that we are a landlords party and I don’t agree with that.

"I think that the legislation that the minister is bringing forward, proves that we are working to try and bring certainty to renters around this country to ensure that their rental accomodation is sustainable."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS paudie coffey, senator, fine gael,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Opponents of interconnector project vow to keep fighting

Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

Ferries cancelled and UK flights in doubt due to weather conditions

Irish Rail strongly criticised by regulator CRR


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 