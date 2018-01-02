Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fine Gael propose tax credit for parents employing childminders in their own home

Tuesday, January 02, 2018

Two Fine Gael TDs have tabled a proposal for parents to receive a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home.

Dublin based deputies Maria Bailey and Kate O'Connell say their initiative will give parents back ownership and flexibility when it comes to who minds their children.

Deputy Bailey says it will take people off the live register, offer a tax benefit to the parent as an employer and enable children to be looked after in their own environment.

She said: "What we hear a lot about when we are canvassing is parents who have to leave their house in the early hours of the morning to get their kids to child care providers or to childminders.

"What we are trying to do is lessen that burden and stress on families so that children can be minded in their own homes.

"We want to give ownership back to parents on how they want their child cared for."

