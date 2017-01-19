Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fine Gael host public Brexit meetings in Drogheda and Mullingar

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 07:15 am

We need to focus on maintaining good tourism links with the UK and keeping our production costs low according to a Fine Gael TD.

The party is hosting public Brexit meetings in Drogheda and Mullingar today, which will be attended by Ministers Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar.

Citizens, key business people and a number of TDs will identify new challenges and opportunities.

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O'Dowd, says they will explain what the government has done so far: "There is a new secretary general to deal with the complexities of the issue.

"We have increased significantly the money and the resources to the IDA and to Enterprise Ireland and to all our agencies to ensure that we can find new markets and develop new products.

"It is hugely important also that the public hear what we have to say and what we are doing, the advantages that will accrue to the economy in terms of inward investment."

