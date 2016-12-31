Home»Breaking News»ireland

Final event of the 1916 centenary celebrations today

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:07 am

Today will see the final event of the 1916 centenary celebrations.

This year, the Irish flag was formally raised and lowered every day at the GPO by members of the Defence Forces - who also distributed the tricolour to all primary schools in the country.

The final flag ceremony at the GPO today will also be presided over by members of the army.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, says it will be very poignant remarks the end of the celebrations.

"This is a very special day for the Defence forces," he said.

"They have been doing this throughout 2016, and they marked the heroes of 1916 on a daily basis throughout 2016.

"And as Minister with Responsibility for Defence, I would like to thank the Irish Defence Forces for their particiapation throughout out all of 2016 and particularly for the ceremonies at the GPO."

