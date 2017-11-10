Fianna Fáil trying to give medicinal cannabis Bill 'our best shot', says Kelleher

Fianna Fáil is warning that there is still a long way to go before medicinal cannabis is legalised in Ireland.

The Dáil's decided to allow a Solidarity People Before Profit Bill to proceed to a vote next week, but it would still have to go back before the Committee.

However, there are calls for the party to make major changes to ensure the drug is properly regulated and the legislation is airtight.

Fianna Fáil's Health Spokesperson Billy Kelleher said: "If the Bill as is comes through he process and more or less stays the same, then obviously my party won't be supporting it and I think other parties won't either.

"So there's a lot of work to do, we're trying to give this our best shot, it may not happen but we do want to address those issues.

"This Bill is a starting point, but it may be too flawed to address if the sponsors equally don't accept that there are major concerns with it."