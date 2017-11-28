Home»Breaking News»ireland

FG's Collins says Varadkar has undermined his own authority

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 04:35 pm

A Fine Gael Councillor in Cork has criticised the Taoiseach for the handling of recent events which led to the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking on RTÉ's Radio 1's Liveline , Councillor John A Collins from Cork said: "There's a question hanging over his head about how he handled the whole situation from day one. I think what he has done has undermined his authority. "

He said Frances Fitzgerald was a "decent politician, a good woman and a good Minister".

"[Mr Varadkar] needs to go back to basics and understand what the people on the ground are thinking within Fine Gael and react more quickly to whats happening amongst the ordinary members.

"There are questions about how FrancesFitzgerald handled it and the way Leo has handled her as well."

He said Simon Coveney should be the next Tánaiste.


KEYWORDS

Cork

More in this Section

Evidence to end tomorrow in 'Tinder' alleged sexual assault case

Fair City star Patrick Fitzpatrick pays more compensation for biting and punching his ex

Man arrested after Kildare assault and robbery

Ava Twomey home for Christmas after mum Vera secures licence for medical cannabis


Today's Stories

Raid victims demand justice reform

Truancy case goes to Supreme Court

Air Corps disclosure source is facing discharge

Breath test scandal ‘has been swept under carpet’

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »