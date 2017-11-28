FG's Collins says Varadkar has undermined his own authority

A Fine Gael Councillor in Cork has criticised the Taoiseach for the handling of recent events which led to the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking on RTÉ's Radio 1's Liveline , Councillor John A Collins from Cork said: "There's a question hanging over his head about how he handled the whole situation from day one. I think what he has done has undermined his authority. "

He said Frances Fitzgerald was a "decent politician, a good woman and a good Minister".

"[Mr Varadkar] needs to go back to basics and understand what the people on the ground are thinking within Fine Gael and react more quickly to whats happening amongst the ordinary members.

"There are questions about how FrancesFitzgerald handled it and the way Leo has handled her as well."

He said Simon Coveney should be the next Tánaiste.