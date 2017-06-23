Home»Breaking News»ireland

FF play down election speculation but warn ’patience being used up’

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 07:37 pm

Fianna Fáil have tonight played down growing speculation of an early election but warned that trust has been damaged in the wake of the Máire Whelan controversy.

Spokesperson Michael McGrath said the party had used up ’a lot’ of its patience with Fine Gael but said now was not the time for them to force a general election.

Deputy McGrath did say, however, that situations like these cannot keep occurring

"We intend to honor the commitment we made but equally we expect Fine Gael to honour their side of the bargain as well and so far where their have been lapses they have been on the Fine Gael side ...

"There is only a certain amount of patience available. We have used a lot of it. We are committed to the agreement but we can’t have more incidences like we had this week."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Fianna Fail, Maire Whelan, Fine Gael

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael does not have to run judicial appointments by Fianna Fáil

Latest: Fianna Fáil calls on Máire Whelan to resign from Appeals Court

More in this Section

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'


Today's Stories

Award lauds Sonia O’Sullivan’s role in Irish Olympic effort

Report ignored call for joint Cork planning body

Harder stance likely on vacant houses

Attacker had hoped to work in childcare

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 