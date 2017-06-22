FF demands Department of Rural and Community Affairs be based 'in the middle of rural Ireland'

There are calls for the new Department of Rural and Community affairs headquarters to be based in Co Mayo.

Fianna Fail's Éamon Ó Cuív maintains there has been major underspending within the department, and is calling on Minister Michael Ring to address it urgently.

Latest figures reveal that the total spend at the end of May was €2.6m, which is being described as a "massive underspend" compared to what was allocated in the Budget.

Deputy Ó Cuív also says a piece of land purchased in Charlestown should be put to use.

Éamon Ó Cuív

"When I was Minister for Rural Development, the plan was to permanently move the headquarters of the department to a site that was purchased in Charlestown in Co Mayo," he said.

"That site is still in State ownership, and I'm calling now on Minister Ring to place the headquarters of this department and the staff of the department, there in the middle of Co Mayo, in the middle of rural Ireland, adjacent to Knock Airport."