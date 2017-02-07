Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fears for hundreds of jobs at HP facility in Kildare

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 09:00 pm

There are reports that Hewlett-Packard may shed hundreds of jobs at its plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

It has been reported that management at the HP Inc plant are to address staff there tomorrow morning.

Around 500 people work at the HP Inc plant in Leixlip which is involved in the manufacture of inkjet printer cartridges as well as research and development.

HP, which came to Ireland in 1995, and is thought to employ hundreds of other staff here.

In 2015, the company split into HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in order to better compete in the technology market.

HP Inc runs the PC and printing business, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise deals with industrial grade servers, networking equipment, software and services.

In October 2016, HP Inc announced up to 4,000 job cuts around the world over the next three years as the printer business came under greater pressure.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Enda Kenny denies hospital waiting lists are deliberately being massaged

Government approve bill to allow for supervised injecting centres

Fitzgerald won't say whether Garda Commissioner will step aside during whistleblower inquiry

Gail O’Rorke: Helping my friend 'felt like a natural thing to do'


Today's Stories

Tributes to Cork City’s ‘Mrs Football’ Noelle Feeney

Prisoner who harassed ex-girlfriend may have breached ruling

Patient at psychiatric unit threatened to stab nurse

Plans for 30,000 new homes in urban sites

Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 