Father of two sets of twins dies in workplace accident

Investigations have been launched after a man died at work in Dublin.

The Health and Safety Authority says the electrician suffered serious crush injuries at St Patrick's Hospital yesterday.

It's understood a large fuse box fell on the 34-year-old Laois man, who has been named locally as Alan Mulhall from Emo.

Councillor Tom Mulhall told Midlands 103 that it’s a tragedy for his young family.

“The whole community is in shock around Emo and Stradbally,” said Cllr. Mulhall.

“They have four children, two sets of twins, two seven-year-olds and two three-year-olds.

“The seven-year-olds really will understand this horrible situation that the Mulhall family is in.”