Father describes agony of son living with scoliosis: ‘As if somebody has stuck a knife into him’

A County Louth father has described the daily pain that scoliosis causes his son as being comparable to someone stabbing the little boy.

Noah Doyle's parents were told shortly after he was born that he had a curvature in his spine but, more than two years later, they still have no idea when he will get to see a specialist.

It is one of a number of health challenges he is living with.

Adam Doyle says that as his spine condition worsens, Noah endures extreme pain on a daily basis.

“Whatever reason, be it that he moves slightly in one direction and it nips something - he just screams uncontrollably.

"It is as if somebody has stuck a knife into him.

“On a good day it could be three, four or five times but on bad days it could be thirty or forty times and we end up in Crumlin A&E with him.”