Home»Breaking News»ireland

Farmers protest outside Dáil to call for crisis funds after devastating loss of harvest

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 04:10 pm

More than 100 farmers are protesting outside Government Buildings to call for a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Farmers along the west coast from Donegal to Cork suffered devastating crop losses due to poor weather during the harvest.

The IFA says 245 farmers they polled lost more than €4m in grain and straw.

Some farmers explained why they are protesting: "Grain farmers have nowhere to go, because they have one crop, one harvest, there is one payday. They have to harvest that crop to get an income out of it.

"They couldn't get the grain out of the field, so they had no income."

"The last year that was comparable was 1985, and 1985 is ingrained in everyone's memories as the worst year on record, although 2016 was damned close to it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Unapproved landing of British military plane at Shannon Airport sparks diplomatic row

Leaders Questions: TDs debate Bus Eireann, Brexit and hospital overcrowding in the Dáil

Man remanded in custody after denying murder of Gareth Hutch

TD calls for compensation fund for farmers who lost up to 50% of their crops due to 'unusual rainfall'


Today's Stories

€160k for ex garda forced to retire

Brendan Howlin aims to double Labour Dáil seats

Sister of Cork synthetic drug victim offers to help HSE

Residents demand Cork bus lane be scrapped due to accidents

Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 