Family pays tribute to man killed in suspected hit-and-run

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 07:39 pm

The family of a Co Antrim gardener killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Liverpool have described him as a kind-hearted man who had an illustrious career ahead of him.

Matthew Bradley, 24, from Glenavy, was fatally injured when he was hit by a silver BMW in Liverpool city centre on Friday night during a night out with friends.

The award-winning landscape gardener later died in hospital.

Matthew Bradley

The car believed to have been involved has been found and is being forensically examined by Merseyside Police.

Mr Bradley's family and girlfriend have travelled to Liverpool.

In a statement, his parents Donal and Margaret Bradley, speaking on behalf of his three sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan, and his girlfriend Rhiannon, who is from Guildford in England, said: "Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening - following in his dad's footsteps - and had an illustrious career ahead of him.

"He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Officers have appealed to the driver of the BMW or anyone who was in the car at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.


