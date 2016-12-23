Family of woman who died in car accident took down Christmas decorations, says local priest

Update 12.26pm: A local priest has described how a family began removing Christmas decorations from their home after hearing of a fatal car crash.

The 25-year-old woman from Derry who died in the crash in Co Donegal last night was described as a ''bubbly happy and joyful'' person by Father Michael Canny from the Diocese of Derry.

“Her mother and sister were waiting on her to come home from her work, and the doorbell rang and it was a PSNI officer just to tell them the bad news ,” he said.

“Other family members had arrived and they were de-Christmassing, for want of a better word. The Christmas cards were being taken down, the Christmas tree was taken down, the lights, everything down, because this terrible tragic event had just overtaken the family.”

Earlier:

A 25-year-old woman has died in a road accident in Co Donegal last night.

The collision between two cars occurred at Glebe, Fahan just before 11pm.

The female driver of one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The second driver, a 20-year-old man was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. There were no passengers in either cars.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Local diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.

DONEGAL: Buncrana/Burnfoot Rd (R238) closed at Fahan following a fatal collision. Diversions in place. https://t.co/qvBPcggiUy — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 23, 2016

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Seperately, a 74-year-old feamle pedestrian died in a road accident in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim yesterday evening.