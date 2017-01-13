Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

The family of IRA murder victim Brian Stack will meet the Taoiseach today, to pursue justice for their father.

Enda Kenny has agreed to talk to them at Government Buildings as they continue their campaign.

Portlaoise prison officer Brian Stack was fatally shot by the IRA in 1983 and died 18 months later.

Gerry Adams passed on a number of names to the Garda Commissioner early in 2016 in connection with the investigation. Mr Adams claims the names of Sinn Féin members were given to him by Austin Stack - something Mr Stack himself denies.

Mr Stack claims Mr Adams has more information that he has not given to the Gardaí.

Austin Stack claims he and Mr Adams met with an IRA leader who said he knew the names of his father's killers.

Mr Stack claims the Sinn Féin President has failed to pass the name of the man they met to Gardaí.

Gerry Adams said in December: "May I make it clear that I have never accused anyone of being a suspect in the murder of Brian Stack, because I don’t know who the suspects may be."

Austin Stack said: "We will be asking the Taoiseach to make sure the full rigours of the State are put into resourcing this murder inquiry. The State owe my father this.

"We feel my father did this State some service, and that should be repaid."