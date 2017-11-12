Home»Breaking News»ireland

Family of missing Tipperary man appeal for him to make contact

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 03:06 pm

The family of a young man missing from Tipperary are asking him to let them know that he is safe.

Stephen Cullinan, aged 25, was last seen in Dublin on Thursday, November 2.

His family and friends are delivering leaflets throughout the city in the hopes that it will trigger somebody's memory.

"Look, what I'm saying to him is - if you make a phone call, just make a phone call to his mother, she's waiting at home, and all we want to know as a family is that he's safe," said Tim's father, Stephen.

"And look, if he wants to stay in Dublin, that's fine, but just make contact."


