Family describe 'devastating loss' of Kerry man who died after late-night swim in Netherlands

Update - 3.30pm: Tributes have been paid to an Irishman who died in a swimming accident in the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old, who has been named locally as Alan Lucid, got into difficulty while swimming off the northern coast in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Lucid is originally from Knockane, Ballyheighue in Co. Kerry and had been working as a Research Assistant in the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College Cork (UCC).

His family have described it as a "devastating loss".

UCC has offered its sympathy to Mr Lucid's family and loved ones and a book of condolences will open in the university on Monday.





Update - 12.47pm: A young man who drowned in the Netherlands has been named locally as Alan Lucid from Ballyheigue in Co. Kerry.

Earlier: A 28-year-old Irishman has died in The Netherlands.

Local authorities have confirmed that he got into difficulty while swimming at Egmond aan Zee in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood he was in the country to attend a science conference and had been attending a party before he went swimming.

Efforts to resuscitate him at the scene were unsuccessful.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are aware of the man's death.