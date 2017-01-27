Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fáilte Ireland to install 'story panels' along Wild Atlantic Way

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 07:20 pm

Fáilte Ireland is installing new 'story panels' at all of its 188 Discovery Points along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The panels were created with the help of local historians, heritage officers and other local experts.

Already panels have been erected in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway with signs for the southern stretch due in the coming weeks.

Fáilte Ireland's Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, Fiona Monaghan, says the panels 'bring to life' the idea behind the Wild Atlantic Way.

"One of the overall objectives of the Wild Atlantic Way is to get visitors to slow down, enjoy our costal communities, find out about the stories, and the way of life, and what has sustained communities and people throughout the ages along the west coast of Ireland."

