Explosive found near Belfast school results in evacuation of residents

Police in Northern Ireland have said a "viable device" has been taken off the streets after a bomb alert.

The explosive was discovered near a school in the Herbert Street area of Ardoyne in north Belfast.

A number of residents in the area around Holy Cross Boys' Primary School were evacuated for several hours as the security alert took place.

Police described the device as viable and said it had been taken away for forensic analysis.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee condemned those behind the bomb alert.

"This security alert in Ardoyne has brought nothing but disruption to the local area," he said.

"A number of residents have had to leave their homes as a result of this alert. This is the last thing people need.

"The local community wants to be able to go about their business in peace without these type of incidents that serve no purpose whatsoever."

The device was placed at the school gates and Sinn Fein MLA for the area Gerry Kelly said it was designed to kill.

"I condemn it outright," he said.

"Those behind it have no regard whatsoever for this community and they need to end these futile acts."

Twenty homes had to be evacuated during the security alert.

Mr Kelly added: "I welcome the fact that this device was found before it killed or injured somebody and anyone with information should bring it to the PSNI."