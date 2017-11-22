Home»Breaking News»ireland

Expert: Lack of co-location plays part in consultants treating more private patients than they should

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 06:40 am

More than 43,500 public patients missed out on treatment to private patients between 2015 and 2016.

The majority of consultants should only be undertaking 20% private work but RTÉ Investigates found that consultants in 14 public hospitals are exceeding this limit.

This means that public patients are having to wait longer for procedures.

Consultants are permitted to do extra paid private work within public hospitals and some are also entitled to work in other private hospitals and clinics.

UCC Health Economist Brian Turner told RTÉ that the lack of co-location of public and private hospitals together is a big problem.

He said: "It clearly reduces the availability of these consultants for public patients, because if they are offsite it will obviously take time for them to get back onsite.

"Whereas if they were onsite, even if they were dealing with private patients, at least they would be available at notice to treat public patients, if required."


