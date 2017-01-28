Home»Breaking News»ireland

EuroMillions-winning group staying anonymous for now

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 07:56 am

Tonight's Lotto jackpot is worth €6.5m. The main prize has been rolling since the draw on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, the winners of Tuesday's EuroMillions €88.5m jackpot wish to remain anonymous.

Speculation had been mounting that an individual had won the jackpot, but Lotto HQ has now confirmed there are a number of winners - though they haven't said whether it's a family group or a syndicate of work colleagues or friends.

The group spent a few hours in Lotto HQ in Dublin as they officially staked their claim to the massive windfall.

The jackpot cash will arrive in Dublin next week - it is being collected from the eight EuroMillions participating countries across Europe.

The ticket was sold in the Applegreen outlet in Lusk in Co Dublin. It reduced the price of petrol and diesel in celebration of the fact the winning €88.5m ticket came from its store, and quickly ran out of stocks.

There was no winner of last night's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.

Staff at Applegreen in Lusk.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS EuroMillions

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bus Éireann SIPTU members ’prepared for war’

Trump suggests EU held up plans for Doonbeg resort

Irish Cancer Society warns parents about fake HPV vaccine news

Sir Declan Morgan: Legacy inquests row leaves victims with wasted year


Today's Stories

Magdaleneredress scheme to be probed

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Basking sharks in Irish waters put on endangered list

Applegreen is fuelling wild speculation of a Euromillions windfall

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 