Euromillions ticket worth €1m sold in Waterford

Someone in Waterford has woken up a millionaire today after winning €1m on last night’s Ireland Only Raffle EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery is now urging all Waterford EuroMillions players to check their tickets.

The ticket that won the EuroMillions guaranteed €1m prize was sold at the SuperValu store in the Kilbarry Centre, Tramore Road, Co Waterford.

Pic: Google Maps

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code on the EuroMillions ticket is I-CWQ-43032.

SuperValu store manager, Karl Carter, said today: "We’re absolutely delighted. It’s been great craic spreading the word to our customers this morning.

"I haven’t a clue who the winner is but the €7 Quick Pick ticket was bought in the store yesterday. Whoever it is is about to have a great Christmas.

"Myself and our staff will be reminding all of our customers to get checking those tickets!"

Friday’s Ireland Only Raffle is the fourth EuroMillions draw this year in which one Irish player was guaranteed to win €1m.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €74,515,266, which now rolls to an estimated €80m. Since it started in 2004, more than €1bn has been won by Irish players on EuroMillions.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner of the previous EuroMillions €1m Ireland Only Raffle has still not yet made contact. The winning Quick Pick ticket for the draw, which took place on Friday, October 27, was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre, Carrick on Shannon in Co Leitrim.