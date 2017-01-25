Home»Breaking News»ireland

EuroMillions excitement reaches fever pitch at Fitzpatrick's Shop in Glounthaune

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 07:45 pm

Excitement has reached fever pitch at Fitzpatrick's Shop in Glounthaune, Cork, where the winning EuroMillions ticket is rumoured to have been sold, writes Claire Anderson.

The lucky Irish winner scooped €88,587,275 last night after matching five numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The National Lottery said that the winner has made contact with them, but they cannot confirm where the ticket was sold or where the winner is based.

Photo credit: Irene Feighan.

There has been huge media activity around Fitzpatrick's Shop today and Kerri O'Neill (pictured) said that the phone has been ringing off the hook.

She is currently preparing to appear on RTÉ News: Nine O'Clock.

The ticketholder beat odds of around 140 million to one to take the jackpot as the sole winner.

The winner joins a list of nine other Irish winners that began with Limerick woman Dolores McNamara, who still holds the record for the largest Irish win of €115m.

Ms McNamara from Co Limerick won the competitions 12th highest jackpot ever in July 2005.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, France and the UK.

Photo credit: Irene Feighan.

