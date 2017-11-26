€5.86m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Limerick city

The winning ticket in last night's €5.86m Lotto draw was bought in Limerick, it has been revealed.

Lotto chiefs confirmed that the €5 Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday in the GPO on Cecil Street in Limerick city.

The €5,868,553 prize is the 11th Lotto jackpot won this year, with total winnings of €65m.

It is the second Lotto jackpot won in Limerick in 2017, after a €3m jackpot was won in September.

The winning Lotto numbers were 4, 16, 18, 24, 32, 35. The Bonus number was 46.

Speaking on the latest Lotto jackpot win, Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery said: “We’re advising all of our Limerick Lotto players to check their tickets this morning to find out if they have won this life-changing prize.

“If you are the lucky ticket holder or holders, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.I am looking forward to welcoming the winner into the Winners Room in Lotto HQ soon”.