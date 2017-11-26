Home»Breaking News»ireland

€5.86m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Limerick city

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 04:23 pm

The winning ticket in last night's €5.86m Lotto draw was bought in Limerick, it has been revealed.

Lotto chiefs confirmed that the €5 Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday in the GPO on Cecil Street in Limerick city.

The €5,868,553 prize is the 11th Lotto jackpot won this year, with total winnings of €65m.

It is the second Lotto jackpot won in Limerick in 2017, after a €3m jackpot was won in September.

The winning Lotto numbers were 4, 16, 18, 24, 32, 35. The Bonus number was 46.

Speaking on the latest Lotto jackpot win, Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery said: “We’re advising all of our Limerick Lotto players to check their tickets this morning to find out if they have won this life-changing prize.

“If you are the lucky ticket holder or holders, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.I am looking forward to welcoming the winner into the Winners Room in Lotto HQ soon”.


KEYWORDS

lotto

More in this Section

Man dead following fatal road collision in Galway

Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m

Two suspected bombs discovered in Limerick

Gardaí searching for missing Tipperary teenager


Today's Stories

Jack, 15, invents 'tractor safe lock' after grandad's farm accident

Election Crisis: 1992 winter election gave way to a Spring Tide

Call to speed up plans for fetal abnormality scans

Election Crisis: Snap election may benefit Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Lifestyle

Choosing the right Christmas gift can be difficult but we're here to help...

Shrubs producing vibrant berries the answer for drab winter gardens

Michelle Darmody: Limes are mini globes of flavour

Looking to get away for Christmas? There’s still time...

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »