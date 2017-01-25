€500,000 of suspected Kinahan gang crime money found by Gardaí in Dublin

€500,000 has been discovered by Gardaí, following yesterday's seizure of firearms and ammunition in Dublin yesterday.

The money, which was found in cash and in bank accounts, is thought to be connected to the Kinahan gang which is currently engaged in an ongoing feud with the Hutch crime group.

Four men are currently in custody with relation to the seizures.

According to RTE one of the men still being questioned is a key figure in the Kinahan gang, specifically a key director of criminal operations in Ireland.

Of the money found, €300,000 of it was in cash and the rest was in a number of accounts.

It is thought at this stage in the investigation that the money, which was found in homes and attics, is the proceeds of crime.

Forensic examinations are currently ongoing on the guns and ammunition found.

Speaking at the scene, Detective Superintendent Tony Howard of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) praised the work of the Gardaí that led to this find.

Mr Howard also said that a number of the guns found were loaded and it is high likely that the find prevented an “imminent attack”.

“Without a doubt lives were saved.”