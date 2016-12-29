Home»Breaking News»ireland

€472,548 Lotto prize yet to be claimed

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 06:45 pm

While there was no winner of Wednesday’s €2 million Lotto jackpot, one lucky ticket holder from Co Wicklow has won an incredible €472,548 by winning the record Match 5 + Bonus prize on offer.

The prize which has yet to be claimed, is the biggest prize to be won in this prize category since innovations were introduced to the Lotto game in September 2015.

Previously, the Match 5 + Bonus prize was guaranteed at €25,000. The prize fund is now carried forward in each draw, until there is a winner, meaning the possibility of bigger prizes.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was purchased at the Hillside Service Station in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery advises all players to check their tickets. If you're the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS wicklow, lotto, prize,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

4% increase in car breakdowns reported in 2016

Gardaí arrest man in connection with 1991 abduction of Charles Brook Pickard

Department says patient-discharge targets met before time

19 nursing jobs offered at HSE recruitment fair aimed at nurses home for Christmas


Today's Stories

Political year in review: 2016 edition

Minister warns of Brexit risks to farming and fishing exports

Only 10 inspections of English language schools

Enda Kenny wants cost of public pensions to be examined

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 