€472,548 Lotto prize yet to be claimed

While there was no winner of Wednesday’s €2 million Lotto jackpot, one lucky ticket holder from Co Wicklow has won an incredible €472,548 by winning the record Match 5 + Bonus prize on offer.

The prize which has yet to be claimed, is the biggest prize to be won in this prize category since innovations were introduced to the Lotto game in September 2015.

Previously, the Match 5 + Bonus prize was guaranteed at €25,000. The prize fund is now carried forward in each draw, until there is a winner, meaning the possibility of bigger prizes.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was purchased at the Hillside Service Station in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery advises all players to check their tickets. If you're the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.