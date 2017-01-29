Home»Breaking News»ireland

€3m worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Kildare; rifle also found

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 12:56 pm

Gardaí have seized heroin and cocaine worth €3m in Kildare.

An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening as part of an operation targeting organised crime, anhd the activities of the Kinahan gang.

The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

The drugs will know undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing. At this stage, no arrests have been made.

