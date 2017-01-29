Home»Breaking News»ireland

€3m worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Kildare in raid targeting Kinahan gang

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 12:56 pm

Update 3.15pm: The Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has commended the Gardaí after officers seized €3m worth of drugs in Kildare.

The cocaine and heroin were discovered in Sallins yesterday in an operation targeting organised crime, and specifically the activities of the Kinahan gang.

Gardaí at the scene in Sallins. Picture: Collins

Minister Fitzgerald said the ongoing operation underlined the fact that An Garda Síochána are being relentless and resourceful in tackling the menace of organised crime gangs.

Officers found large quantities of heroin and cocaine in a planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening.

An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the operation - at this stage no arrests have been made.

The Justice Minister said gardaí were determined to hit those gangs where it hurts, to deprive them of their profits and to bring them to justice.

She says the Government will continue to fully support An Garda Síochána in these efforts.

Earlier:

Gardaí have seized heroin and cocaine worth €3m in Kildare.

An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening as part of an operation targeting organised crime, anhd the activities of the Kinahan gang.

The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

The drugs will know undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing. At this stage, no arrests have been made.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Kildare seizure

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No winner of main Lotto jackpot, but one ticket has won €500k in the Lotto Plus 1 draw

Collision between car and bus leaves man dead and one injured in Cork

Gerry Adams tells Fine Gael to 'stop getting into a tizzy' over coalition talk

Second poll of the year reaffirms Fianna Fáil's lead


Today's Stories

Mother of baby with fatal foetal anomaly: ‘We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Almost €200k spent on protecting US planes at Shannon Airport last year

Summer lift-off for flying doctor service to be based at Cork Airport

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 