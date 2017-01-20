Home»Breaking News»ireland

€37.5 MILLION worth of cannabis seized

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:49 pm

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized a massive consignment of herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €37.5m.

The haul was made as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups operating here.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by Revenue’s customs service and the Gardaí's drugs and organised crime bureau supported by officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

This investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Dublin. A search today resulted in the massive seizure of 1,873kgs of herbal cannabis destined for the Irish market.

Investigations by Revenue and An Garda Síochána are continuing here and abroad.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gardaí, drugs

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Drama in mid-air after crew member (said to be captain) falls ill; flight diverts to Shannon

No newsflash 'for now' from Gerry Adams on future as SF leader

Brendan Smyth's sex crimes 'ignored to protect good name of Church'

North's victims of abuse 'should get up to £100,000 compensation'


Today's Stories

Victim of boiled water attack sues hostel

Family of drowned man hail Zack, 13, a hero for trying to save him

Kerry mountain volunteers risked lives to retrieve body

Only 4,000 housing units under construction in capital

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 