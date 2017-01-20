€37.5 MILLION worth of cannabis seized

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized a massive consignment of herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €37.5m.

The haul was made as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups operating here.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by Revenue’s customs service and the Gardaí's drugs and organised crime bureau supported by officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

This investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Dublin. A search today resulted in the massive seizure of 1,873kgs of herbal cannabis destined for the Irish market.

Investigations by Revenue and An Garda Síochána are continuing here and abroad.