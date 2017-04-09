€2k reward for 45 missing ewes presumed stolen in Kerry

A reward of €2,000 is being offered for the return of 45 ewes that have gone missing in Kerry.

Farmer Micheal Joe O'Shea gathered his flock recently to bring them in for lambing season, only to discover, 45-50 sheep, missing from his herd.

According to the Farmers Journal, Mr O'Shea, along with his brother-in-law Paddy Hanafin, believe the sheep to be stolen and has put out a reward for their safe return.

The sheep have a number of markings that would make them distinctive and easy to recover.

File picture of sheep

Each ewe is tagged on the right ear and marked with blue paint on their head and hindquarter, as well as red on their loins.

The ewes have also been ear-notched on the right ear, so if tags are removed they are still identifiable.

Dingle police have confirmed they are looking into the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the missing sheep is asked to contact Dingle Gardaí on 066-9153851.