€200,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants seized in Kerry

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:18 am

Cannabis herb and plants worth an estimated €200,000 have been seized in Co Kerry.

The drugs were found yesterday during a planned search of a premises in the Kilmorna area of Listowel.

Approximately 100 mature cannabis plants and 6.5 kilos of cannabis herb were discovered and seized shortly before 4.30pm yesterday.

The seizure followed the planned search of a premises at Kilmorna area of Listowel by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and Listowel District Drugs Unit. The scene is preserved for technical examination.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested. He is currently detained at Listowel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

KEYWORDS Cannabis, gardaí

