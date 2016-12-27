Home»Breaking News»ireland

€20 cut to weekly rent payments for young people on social welfare

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:04 am

Young people on social welfare will be soon be paying less rent.

The decreases comes into effect after the Minister for Social Protection announced a cut to the amount young job seekers pay towards their rent supplement.

It amounts to a saving of up to €20 a week, and applies to anyone under 26 on the Jobseekers Allowance or Supplementary Welfare Allowance who is in receipt of rent supplement.

Minister Leo Varadkar said the measure would help to ease the rental burden for young people on welfare, and was intended to help young people transition from homeless services into rented accommodation.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Leo Varadkar, rent, homelessness

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

We spend a night on the streets with Helping Cork's Homeless

Family of eight living on the edge as squatters

Taoiseach defends Government record on combating homelessness

Housing Minister: 54 beds for homeless people unoccupied last night

More in this Section

Demand for Irish passports soars to record high

Christmas time 'particularly difficult' for domestic abuse victims

Government pledges to increase number of special needs assistants

Gardaí search for missing woman last seen on Christmas morning


Today's Stories

GPs will get help to invest in X-ray systems

Calls to end Killarney’s Unesco status due to lack of conservation

New laws will give extra rights to victims of crime

Closed landfills may be mined for ‘waste’

Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 