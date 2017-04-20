€1.6bn pay demand branded 'wildly optimistic' by Government

A €1.6bn public pay demand has been branded 'wildly optimistic' by the Government.

The union for executive grades in the civil service is holding its annual conference in Galway today where the claim will be discussed in detail.

The figure is double that of pay rises given in the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

According to Public Service Executive Union general secretary Tom Geraghty, the average public servant's pay is 10% lower than in 2009.

Mr Geraghty represents 10,000 mid-ranking civil servants and will be a part of the negotiations for the deal to succeed the Lansdowne Road Agreement.