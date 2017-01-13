€150,000 worth of stolen property recovered during Operation Thor

Gardaí have recovered over €150,000 worth of stolen property in searches over the past two days.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow Division searched premises in Carlow Town, Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffs Grange and Moyne.

A large volume of suspected stolen property was recovered including power tools, machinery, trailers, ornaments, antiques and bicycles.

Early estimates would suggest the goods are worth in excess of €150,000.

No one was arrested during the course of these searches and investigations are ongoing.