EU ’will do everything to preserve’ North’s peace agreement in Brexit talks

The EU’s economics commissioner has said Brussels will "do everything to preserve" the North’s peace agreement and its "special" position once Brexit negotiations begin with Britain, writes Juno McEnroe of the Irish Examiner.

Addressing an Oireachtas Finance Committee today, commissioner Pierre Moscovici also addressed parliamentary concerns about EU plans to harmonise business taxes under its CCCTB proposals.

Mr Moscovici said he would not speculate about trade or agreements with Britain until negotiations have started with Britain once Article 50 is triggered, which is expected at the end of March.

But he stressed that Brussels and officials there would represent the interests of EU citizens from the 27 member states.

The North’s "special" position would be protected by the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier once talks begin with Britain, he told senators and TDs at the committee today.

Pierre Moscovici.

“We will do everything to preserve it and the peace agreement.”

Some committee members separately accused the commissioner of visiting Ireland today on a charm offensive to try and sell EU plans for common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB).

Mr Moscovici maintains that bigger firms will have their taxes collected more while smaller companies can opt out of new rules, which he claims would benefit Ireland.

But TDs disagreed with this claim, saying the proposed CCCTB plans would reduce our tax take.

Outlining the EU’s plan to consolidate business taxes among member states, Mr Moscovici said that Brussels was trying to create a “simpler” and “fairer” environment for companies.

But he reiterated that the EU “fully respected” Ireland’s tax rates. He said there was “no threat of any kind” against Ireland’s sovereignty and its current 12.5% corporation tax rate.