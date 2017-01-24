Home»Breaking News»ireland

EU ’will do everything to preserve’ North’s peace agreement in Brexit talks

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:55 pm

The EU’s economics commissioner has said Brussels will "do everything to preserve" the North’s peace agreement and its "special" position once Brexit negotiations begin with Britain, writes Juno McEnroe of the Irish Examiner.

Addressing an Oireachtas Finance Committee today, commissioner Pierre Moscovici also addressed parliamentary concerns about EU plans to harmonise business taxes under its CCCTB proposals.

Mr Moscovici said he would not speculate about trade or agreements with Britain until negotiations have started with Britain once Article 50 is triggered, which is expected at the end of March.

But he stressed that Brussels and officials there would represent the interests of EU citizens from the 27 member states.

The North’s "special" position would be protected by the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier once talks begin with Britain, he told senators and TDs at the committee today.

Pierre Moscovici.

“We will do everything to preserve it and the peace agreement.”

Some committee members separately accused the commissioner of visiting Ireland today on a charm offensive to try and sell EU plans for common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB).

Mr Moscovici maintains that bigger firms will have their taxes collected more while smaller companies can opt out of new rules, which he claims would benefit Ireland.

But TDs disagreed with this claim, saying the proposed CCCTB plans would reduce our tax take.

Outlining the EU’s plan to consolidate business taxes among member states, Mr Moscovici said that Brussels was trying to create a “simpler” and “fairer” environment for companies.

But he reiterated that the EU “fully respected” Ireland’s tax rates. He said there was “no threat of any kind” against Ireland’s sovereignty and its current 12.5% corporation tax rate.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

DUP 'should back majority in the North' who voted to remain

UK intends to have legislation 'within days' to enshrine Govt's timetable on Article 50

What does the British Supreme Court ruling on Brexit mean?

Charlie Flanagan: Brexit trigger ruling 'provides welcome certainty' for start of talks

More in this Section

Here are the road projects to benefit from the €324m in Govt grants this year

DUP 'should back majority in the North' who voted to remain

Significant quantity of firearms seized in Dublin

New guidelines mean bloggers must declare when paid to promote


Today's Stories

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers

Councillors set for €3.5k pay rise in expenses reform

Woman’s ‘filthy’ leaflet alleged sex abuse

The Everyman celebrates its 120th birthday

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 