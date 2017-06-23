Home»Breaking News»ireland

Essential water shut down next Tuesday night in Cork will impact 35,000 people

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 08:22 pm

The water supply for up to 35,000 people in Cork city will be shut down from 11pm on Tuesday, June 27, until approximately 7am on Wednesday, June 28, it has emerged tonight.

Irish Water and Cork City Council have announced that they plan to carry out essential maintenance and repair work on the water network supplying Cork city centre and surrounding areas which means the water supply for parts of the city supplied from the Cork Lower Reservoir will be shut down.

The supply interruption will affect parts of the city centre, Douglas Road, South Douglas Road, Boreenmanna Road, Blackrock Road, Ballinlough Road, Barrack Street, Bandon Road, Sunday’s Well, Leitrim Street, Gerald Griffin Street, Great William O’Brien Street and surrounding areas in Cork City.

In a statement tonight the council and Irish water said the work is necessary in order to carry out urgent repairs on a section of old water main which has been identified as being in poor condition and at risk of bursting.

A similar burst on a different section of pipe last week resulting in water outages for the city centre and surrounding areas for a number of hours.

By carrying out this work Irish Water aims to minimise inconvenience to homes and businesses, while also preventing a situation similar to that which occurred last week.

Jim Fitzgerald, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Cork apologised to customers in Cork for any inconvenience that may be caused.

"Our priority in carrying out this essential work is to keep any disruption to residents and businesses to an absolute minimum. However, due to the nature of the repairs, it will be necessary to shut off the water supply from the lower reservoir while the repair work is taking place. We expect that the water supply should be fully restored to all residents by 7am in the morning.”

“Addressing the poor condition of much of Cork’s aging water network is a key priority for Irish Water. We are investing over €15 million to replace more than 27km of water mains in the city and we will continue to invest in the network to bring it up to modern standards, thereby providing a much more secure and reliable water supply for all our customers in the city.”

Irish Water and Cork County Council will be liaising with all vulnerable customers, hospitals and other large water users to ensure that the impact on them can be managed and minimised.

It is expected that water supply will be restored to all areas by 7am. However, some customers may continue to experience low or intermittent pressure for a period of time on Wednesday morning as flows return to normal throughout the system.

Some customers may also notice changes in the colour of their water, such as a dirty or cloudy appearance. If this occurs they are advised to run the cold tap until it runs clear. Customers should also check the clarity of the water before operating washing machines, dishwashers and other appliances.

Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line (1850 278 278) will be available to answer any customer queries.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Irish water, Cork city

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Two men charged with obstructing installation of water meters lose High Court case

Irish Water pleads guilty to breaking environmental laws at four treatment plants across the country

Water committee 'considering €5,000 fine for excessive usage proposal'

38 Irish towns and cities accused of putting human health at risk with inadequate water treatment

More in this Section

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'


Today's Stories

Award lauds Sonia O’Sullivan’s role in Irish Olympic effort

Report ignored call for joint Cork planning body

Harder stance likely on vacant houses

Attacker had hoped to work in childcare

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 