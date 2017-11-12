Home»Breaking News»ireland

English move could pave way for CCTV cameras in Irish abattoirs

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 04:25 pm

We could soon see CCTV cameras installed in Irish abattoirs, following moves to roll them out in England next year.

The move is in a bid to make sure animals are subject to the highest possible welfare standards.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said she would welcome a similar policy in Ireland.

"I can imagine that it'll be something that'll probably be knocked on," she said.

"It'll probably have to come from some sort of call from Europe... for it to actually happen, but I think it would certainly be a welcome measure to make sure that the welfare of the animals generally is being cared for."


More in this Section

Pensioner dies in Meath road accident

Family of missing Tipperary man appeal for him to make contact

Court charges teenager in connection with assault that left boy, 14, critically ill in hospital

Taoiseach lays Remembrance Sunday wreath at site of Enniskillen bombing


Today's Stories

Pat Hickey OCI court case suspended

Armed gardaí to patrol Rathkeale during Christmas influx of Travellers

Locations in Cork City identified for supervised injecting facility

Cosgrave’s home still under Garda protection

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »