Enda Kenny's visit to US on St Patrick's Day officially announced

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 01:04 pm

Enda Kenny's visit to the US on St Patrick's Day was officially announced today by the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Mr Spicer said that an invitation was extended to Mr Kenny and that invitation was accepted during the transition period.

The press secretary described the subject as something that was “near and dear” to him.

