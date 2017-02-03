Home»Breaking News»ireland

Enda Kenny to join EU leaders in Malta

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 06:10 am

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will join EU leaders in Malta this morning for an informal summit to discuss the future of Europe.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will also be there to cover issues such as security, and the migrant crisis.

After that, a meeting of the 27 member states will take place where preparations for the imminent Brexit talks will be held.

This morning, a meeting of all 28 current EU member states will take place where pressing issues such as the migrant crisis, as well as US President Donald Trump's ban on refugees, will be discussed.

After that, and as its expected that Britain will trigger Article 50 and formally request to leave the EU at the next summit on March 9 there will be a sombre discussion among the 27 EU leaders about post-Brexit Europe with one of its biggest partners, Britain, no longer a reliable member state where in the meantime a growing number of internal and external challenges to the future of Europe exist.

