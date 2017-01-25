Enda Kenny invited to Washington for St Patrick's Day

The White House says the Taoiseach has been formally invited to Washington for St Patrick's Day.

The Trump administration says Enda Kenny was invited following the US presidential election.

Last week, TDs and anti-Trump campaigners appealed to Mr Kenny to refuse the invitation.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke to reporters earlier.

"I was asked yesterday about the status of the invitation of Prime Minister Kenny from Ireland to visit the United States on St Patrick's Day and I'm pleased to announce the President has extended that invitation."