Home»Breaking News»ireland

Enda Kenny insists he did not force former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan from his job

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 07:25 pm

The Taoiseach has again rejected that he forced former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan from his job.

Mr Callinan officially retired in 2014 hours after the secretary general of the department of justice had been sent to his home.

This was to express concern about revelations of secret phone recordings in garda stations which led to the Fennelly Commission of Investigation.

Speaking in the Dáil tonight on the final report of the Commission, Enda Kenny insisted he had not sacked Martin Callinan.

"In regards to allegations made against me yesterday in this house - again I want to reiterate that the interim report was very clear in its findings - the Commission found that I had no intention of forcing the resignation of the former Garda Commissioner.

"The Commission also found that the former Garda Commissioner himself had decided to retire," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS enda kenny, martin callinan,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

16-year-old missing from Dublin

Labour Court to issue Bus Éireann recommendation

Man arrested in connection with alleged theft of 'documents' from Ombudsman

No winner of Lotto jackpot


Today's Stories

Fine Gael told to be ready for election post-Kenny

Homeless ‘tsunami’ as 40 sleep on one street

Fine Gael struck a ‘connivance and cute-hoorism’ deal with Fianna Fáil

Children of gardaí approached on football pitch and told their father is a 'scumbag'

Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 