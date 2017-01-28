Home»Breaking News»ireland

Enda Kenny in embarrassing climb-down after SF 'coalition' debacle

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 12:31 pm

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been forced into an embarrassing climbdown over whether his party would share power with Sinn Féin, wites Daniel McConnell, political editor.

After a vocal outcry from his party, Mr Kenny has moved to clarify his position that he and Fine Gael will not enter Government with Sinn Féin.

Having been slapped down by members of his own Cabinet and backbenchers over his refusal to rule out Sinn Féin, Mr Kenny has today moved to quell the unrest and released a statement.

"The Fine Gael Party position is, has been and will remain, not to enter into coalition government with Sinn Fèin," he said.

"As I have stated many times previously I don't believe the parties to be in anyway compatible, in particular on economic issues where Sinn Féin policy would lead to massive job losses and seriously undermine business and investment.

"My focus and that of the Government I lead is to manage the nation's affairs in the interests of its citizens.

"We have immediate challenges that must be dealt with, including Brexit, and we will meet those challenges head on as we have done successfully many times before."

Mr Kenny has been badly weakened by this self-inflicted own goal with many in Fine Gael saying it hastens his departure schedule from office.

Significantly, his statement was released through the Fine Gael press office and not through the Government Press Secretary which is the normal protocol.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Enda Kenny

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Three due in court in connection with Dublin guns seizure

Woman at centre of Lotto court case was concerned about house transfer after €3.3m win

Greens' Paul Gogarty: Kenny raised idea of SF collaboration before

Westport House sold, in deal that includes €50m investment and 200 jobs


Today's Stories

Man accused of attacking Garda patrol car with an axe

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Mother of baby with fatal foetal anomaly: ‘We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

Fears Cork City will be ‘large storm drain’ following OPW plans

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 