Enda Kenny: I do not regret calling Donald Trump 'racist and dangerous'

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 10:57 am

The Taoiseach has said he does not regret calling the incoming American President "racist and dangerous".

Mr Kenny used the words last summer as Donald Trump was vying to be the Republican candidate.

The Taoiseach later became one of the first world leaders to speak to the President elect after his victory last November.

Enda Kenny says he does not regret his choice of language.

"I don't. I made my comment in the Dáil on comments that had been made by the then candidate," he said.

"I've since spoken to the President-Elect and we've agreed Ireland will continue to work with the in-coming administration in the interests of Ireland and the United States."

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, Enda Kenny

