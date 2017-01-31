Home»Breaking News»ireland

Enda Kenny: Dual Irish citizens will be allowed into US

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 02:51 pm

The Taoiseach has said Irish citizens will still be allowed to enter the United States, even if they are also citizens of a country banned by the new US President.

Enda Kenny gave the assurance to the Dáil, as he also declared Donald Trump's new immigration policy to be "morally unacceptable".

He told TDs that there are no legal concerns about the application of President Trump's new rules on Irish soil, but he has disappointed opposition leaders in the Dáil by saying he hasn't yet written to Donald Trump to protest at the new rules.

"I have not written to the United States President because I intend to visit him in the Oval Office in the White House and say my piece publicly, both before and then. I think President Trump is well used to disagreements and obviously will have many more in the time ahead."

It has also been confirmed that the person turned away from US pre-clearance earlier this week, lives and works in Ireland.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil that the person was denied entry on Saturday from Dublin Airport, after being "lawfully resident and working in Ireland".

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has demanded a clear statement from the Taoiseach, revealing he has already written to President Trump.

"I'm still disappointed, Taoiseach, that you haven't raised your opposition to this man directly with the Trump administration. I wrote to you last week about this. I also wrote to President Trump. You could have done exactly the same thing, you are the Taoiseach, you represent the people of this State."

 

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, enda kenny

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Enda Kenny's St Patrick's Day visit to Washington divides Dáil

US Travel ban: Kenny orders review of US pre-clearance

You're fired: Trump fires justice head over refugee ban order

US Travel Ban: Anger at ‘earth-shattering’ Trump move

More in this Section

Criminal Assets Bureau seize 125 cattle from farmer who owed more than €4m in taxes and interest

Woman being sued by stepson over €3.3m lotto tells High Court she bought the ticket

Authority partly upholds complaint against radio show over 'horrific abuse' of woman live on air

European Commissioner: Vast majority of Apple back-tax due in Ireland


Today's Stories

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

€1m Cork lotto win remains unclaimed

Fireballs on chains whirled by man outside public park

Killer loses appeal over murder of mother, daughter

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 