Enda Kenny: Brexit talks must retain possibility of united Ireland

Enda Kenny has said he would like to see a United Ireland, but has ruled out pursuing the idea in Brexit talks.

The Taoiseach said he was instead focussing on making sure the possibility is retained after the UK leaves the European Union.

Under the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland could become part of the Republic if it is approved in separate referendums in both jurisdictions.

The Taoiseach said he did not want to invoke that idea now, and instead wished to retain it for future use.

"If at some time in the future the people in the North and the South vote for a united Ireland, that's what the Good Friday Agreement says," he said.

"My job in Brexit is to ensure the language of the negotiations contains that opportunity.

"It may not happen for some time, but in the same way as East Germany was assimilated into West Germany, we need to have that language as part of the negotiations."