Home»Breaking News»ireland

Enda Kenny brands calls for him to boycott US invitation 'populist'

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:59 pm

Enda Kenny says calls for him to boycott his invitation to the White House are "populist".

That's despite one of his own ministers, Shane Ross, being among those who think he shouldn't go.

Kenny's decision to travel, and personally complain about Donald's Trump immigration policies, is supported by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

The Taoiseach says raising concerns in person is the best way to voice Ireland's objections.

"The populist question that I shouldn't go to the White House, it is a populist question yeah.

"You always follow that line and that's your right as you wish but I intend to go to the United States, I intend to speak directly to American President in the White House."

Meanwhile, a Government Minister has described Donald Trump's new immigration rules as 'nothing short of disgusting'.

The US President's travel ban, on seven-mainly Muslim countries, has prompted protests across America.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten, says Enda Kenny should 'eyeball' Mr Trump during his St Patrick's Day visit to the White House.

He told Galway Bay FM the Taoiseach needs to be strong in his approach.

"To discriminate against anyone based on religion is totally unacceptable. What difference does it make what god or no god that someone gives praise to."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS enda kenny, donald trump, us, visit, politics,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man charged with defecating in shop hatch at Maxol filling station is refused bail

Dáil hears claims ticket touting revenue going to organised crime gangs

Govt announces an extra €2.65bn for capital spending

Aer Lingus worker accused in Dublin Airport people smuggling case remanded on bail


Today's Stories

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

€1m Cork lotto win remains unclaimed

Fireballs on chains whirled by man outside public park

Killer loses appeal over murder of mother, daughter

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 