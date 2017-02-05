Home»Breaking News»ireland

Emergency services deal with seven collisions in 'treacherous' conditions in Clare and Galway

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 10:51 am

By Patrick Flynn

Emergency services have dealt with seven individual road traffic collisions on the same stretch of the M18 in counties Clare and Galway this morning.

One woman has been hospitalised after she suffered minor injuries in one of the incidents.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8am when a collision was reported in the southbound lanes of the M18 about five kilometres from Gort. Three units of the fire service from Gort were mobilised to the incident.

A further collision was reported on the opposite side of the motorway a short distance away and fire crews from Ennis, Co Clare, responded to that incident.

While Gardaí, fire and ambulance crews dealt with those incidents further crashes were reported nearby. Three units of the fire brigade from Shannon town were alerted and mobilised to assist.

The northbound lanes of the motorway were closed so that crews could safely deal with the incidents.

Further collisions were reported in Ennis town and on the N68 and N85 routes in Clare.

Gardaí and Clare County Council have warned motorists that road surfaces remain treacherous in many areas.

The scene of one of the collisions on the M18 this morning. Pic: Patrick Flynn.

